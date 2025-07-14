Deep Dive Into Commercial Metals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Commercial Metals CMC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Commercial Metals, presenting an average target of $54.3, a high estimate of $57.50, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has increased by 3.43% from the previous average price target of $52.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Commercial Metals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $54.00 $52.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $57.50 $53.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $57.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $48.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Announces Neutral $52.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commercial Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commercial Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Commercial Metals compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Commercial Metals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Commercial Metals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Commercial Metals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Commercial Metals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Commercial Metals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Commercial Metals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commercial Metals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Commercial Metals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

