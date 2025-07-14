8 Analysts Assess Cracker Barrel Old: What You Need To Know

Cracker Barrel Old CBRL has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.88, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.81% from the previous average price target of $51.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cracker Barrel Old. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $69.00 $60.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Underperform $45.00 $39.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $60.00 $48.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Sell $42.00 $39.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $39.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cracker Barrel Old's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Cracker Barrel Old

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

Cracker Barrel Old: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cracker Barrel Old's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.49% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, Cracker Barrel Old adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

