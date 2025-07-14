The Analyst Verdict: Globe Life In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Globe Life GL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $140.33, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.93% increase from the previous average price target of $136.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Globe Life is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $144.00 $139.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $117.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $139.00 $140.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $152.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globe Life. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globe Life compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Globe Life's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Globe Life's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globe Life analyst ratings.

Delving into Globe Life's Background

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into three reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.

Breaking Down Globe Life's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Globe Life showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Globe Life's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globe Life's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globe Life's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Globe Life adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

