A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On DuPont de Nemours Through 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours DD over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DuPont de Nemours, presenting an average target of $85.56, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.38% lower than the prior average price target of $85.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DuPont de Nemours is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $81.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $85.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $79.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $93.00 $78.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $85.00 $81.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $94.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $89.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DuPont de Nemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DuPont de Nemours's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025, which will be named Qnity.

DuPont de Nemours's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DuPont de Nemours showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.61% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -19.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, DuPont de Nemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

