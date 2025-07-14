A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Oracle Through 33 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 33 analysts have evaluated Oracle ORCL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 5 12 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $213.0, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.25% increase from the previous average price target of $184.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Oracle by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $215.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $270.00 $190.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $245.00 $235.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $180.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $195.00 $145.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $200.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $196.00 $186.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $221.00 $202.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $195.00 $145.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $240.00 $205.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $185.00 $135.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $215.00 $180.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $180.00 $150.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $240.00 $200.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $220.00 $156.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $246.00 $195.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $190.00 $130.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $186.00 $160.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $160.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $200.00 $175.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $130.00 $190.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Oracle's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Financial Insights: Oracle

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.43% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.