Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Procter & Gamble

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Procter & Gamble PG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Procter & Gamble and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $177.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $164.00. A decline of 1.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Procter & Gamble among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $170.00 $190.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $170.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $164.00 $160.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $177.00 $164.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $185.00 $190.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $180.00 $191.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $181.00 $200.00 Olivia Tong B of A Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $190.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $164.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Procter & Gamble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Procter & Gamble's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Key Indicators: Procter & Gamble's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Procter & Gamble adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

