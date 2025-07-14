Demystifying Cleveland-Cliffs: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cleveland-Cliffs CLF during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.94, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $3.91. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.83% lower than the prior average price target of $10.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Cleveland-Cliffs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Announces Neutral $7.50 - Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.50 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $10.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $3.91 $3.91 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $11.25 $13.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cleveland-Cliffs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cleveland-Cliffs analyst ratings.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cleveland-Cliffs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cleveland-Cliffs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.22. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.