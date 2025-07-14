6 Analysts Have This To Say About Lazard

Analysts' ratings for Lazard LAZ over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.83, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.73% from the previous average price target of $41.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Lazard by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $57.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $38.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $45.00 $33.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $40.00 $35.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $44.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lazard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lazard's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Lazard's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lazard's Background

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Breaking Down Lazard's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lazard's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lazard's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

