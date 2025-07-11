10 Analysts Assess Six Flags Entertainment: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Six Flags Entertainment FUN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.2, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 10.97% decrease from the previous average price target of $47.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Six Flags Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $43.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $37.00 $42.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $50.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $50.00 $49.00 Thomas Yeh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $47.00 $58.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $28.00 $46.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Six Flags Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Six Flags Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Six Flags Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Six Flags Entertainment Better

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Key Indicators: Six Flags Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Six Flags Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 98.85% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Six Flags Entertainment's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -108.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Six Flags Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Six Flags Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Six Flags Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

