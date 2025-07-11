A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On F N B Through 5 Analysts

F N B FNB underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated F N B and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.94% increase from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive F N B is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $17.50 $16.50 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Buy $16.50 - Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $16.50 $16.50 Manuel Navas DA Davidson Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to F N B. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to F N B. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of F N B compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of F N B compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of F N B's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into F N B's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on F N B analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind F N B

F N B Corp provides a full range of financial services, principally to consumers, corporations, governments and small- to medium-sized businesses. It has three reportable business segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The majority of revenue is from the Community banking segment. It offers commercial & consumer banking services. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets & lease financing. Consumer banking products & services include deposit products, mortgage lending, & consumer lending & a complete suite of mobile & online banking services.

Key Indicators: F N B's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: F N B displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): F N B's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): F N B's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: F N B's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.