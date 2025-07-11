Raymond James Finl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Raymond James Finl RJF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Raymond James Finl, presenting an average target of $159.4, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $143.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $154.40, the current average has increased by 3.24%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Raymond James Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $155.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $151.00 $143.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $150.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $143.00 $149.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $175.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Raymond James Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Raymond James Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Raymond James Finl Better

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1.5 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2024. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the US and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

Raymond James Finl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Raymond James Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

