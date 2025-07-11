36 Analysts Assess Tesla: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 36 analysts provided ratings for Tesla TSLA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|6
|16
|7
|2
|5
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2M Ago
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|4
|7
|3
|1
|2
Analysts have recently evaluated Tesla and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $326.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $19.05. A decline of 1.58% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
The perception of Tesla by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Mark Delaney
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$285.00
|$315.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$375.00
|$390.00
|Ronald Jewsikow
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$175.00
|$175.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$500.00
|Mark Delaney
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$315.00
|$285.00
|Michael Tyndall
|HSBC
|Maintains
|Reduce
|$120.00
|$120.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$500.00
|George Gianarikas
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$303.00
|$303.00
|Mickey Legg
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$475.00
|$350.00
|Ronald Jewsikow
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$175.00
|$175.00
|Joseph Spak
|UBS
|Raises
|Sell
|$215.00
|$190.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$500.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$500.00
|Alex Potter
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$400.00
|Adam Jonas
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$410.00
|$410.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$320.00
|$320.00
|Mark Delaney
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$285.00
|$295.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$350.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$390.00
|$325.00
|Mark Delaney
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$235.00
|$275.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$350.00
|Ronald Jewsikow
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Sell
|$170.00
|$170.00
|Stephen Gengaro
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$450.00
|$455.00
|Mickey Legg
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$350.00
|$350.00
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$375.00
|Craig Irwin
|Roth MKM
|Lowers
|Buy
|$395.00
|$450.00
|Tom Narayan
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$307.00
|$314.00
|Ryan Brinkman
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$115.00
|$120.00
|Andres Sheppard
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$355.00
|$425.00
|George Gianarikas
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$303.00
|$404.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$315.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$320.00
|$370.00
|Gordon Johnson
|GLJ Research
|Lowers
|Sell
|$19.05
|$24.86
|John Murphy
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$305.00
|$380.00
|Dan Levy
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$275.00
|$325.00
|Alexander Potter
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$450.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tesla. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Tesla's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.
Get to Know Tesla Better
Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.
Tesla: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Tesla's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Tesla's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Tesla's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
