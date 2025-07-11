What Analysts Are Saying About LPL Finl Hldgs Stock

Ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $431.44, with a high estimate of $460.00 and a low estimate of $400.00. This current average has increased by 8.07% from the previous average price target of $399.22.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of LPL Finl Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $420.00 $402.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $450.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $403.00 $406.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $450.00 $400.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $460.00 $420.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Maintains Neutral $400.00 $400.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $330.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $400.00 $365.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LPL Finl Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LPL Finl Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering LPL Finl Hldgs: A Closer Look

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2024, the company had over 29,000 advisors on its platform managing $1.7 trillion of client assets. The company doesn't have material operations outside the United States.

Financial Insights: LPL Finl Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LPL Finl Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, LPL Finl Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

