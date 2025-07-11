Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For EMCOR Group

Analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group EME over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EMCOR Group, revealing an average target of $533.0, a high estimate of $597.00, and a low estimate of $435.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $467.00, the current average has increased by 14.13%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of EMCOR Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $597.00 $503.00 Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $435.00 $384.00 Justin Hauke Baird Announces Outperform $560.00 - Avinatan Jaroslawicz UBS Announces Buy $570.00 - Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $503.00 $514.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EMCOR Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EMCOR Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EMCOR Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into EMCOR Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EMCOR Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Inc is a specialty contractor in the United States and a provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. Its services are provided to a broad range of commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility, and institutional customers through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries. The company's operating subsidiaries are organized into reportable segments: United States mechanical construction and facilities services, which derives key revenue; United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services; and United Kingdom building services. Geographically, its key revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Milestones: EMCOR Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, EMCOR Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.68% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: EMCOR Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EMCOR Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EMCOR Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

