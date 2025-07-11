The Analyst Verdict: Tapestry In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tapestry TPR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $90.43, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.35% from the previous average price target of $87.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tapestry. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $98.00 Christine Dooley Argus Research Raises Buy $92.00 $78.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $83.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $73.00 $68.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $85.00 $74.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $94.00 $81.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $100.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $84.00 $98.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $81.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tapestry. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tapestry. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tapestry's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Tapestry

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounts for about 80% of its sales and more than 90% of its operating profit. Coach products are sold through 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade, which generated 54% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2024. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Meanwhile, Tapestry's smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, is set to be sold to Caleres in the summer of 2025.

Tapestry: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Tapestry's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

