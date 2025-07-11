Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Caesars Entertainment

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Caesars Entertainment CZR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A 7.09% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $40.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Caesars Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $36.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $47.00 - Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $42.00 $51.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Neutral $28.00 $23.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $44.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $45.00 $53.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $23.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Caesars Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Caesars Entertainment: A Closer Look

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Financial Milestones: Caesars Entertainment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Caesars Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

