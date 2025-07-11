Where Las Vegas Sands Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Las Vegas Sands LVS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Las Vegas Sands, revealing an average target of $50.22, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.47%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Las Vegas Sands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $45.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $43.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $52.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $47.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $53.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $52.00 $58.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $57.00 $64.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Las Vegas Sands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Las Vegas Sands's Background

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Financial Insights: Las Vegas Sands

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Las Vegas Sands's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Las Vegas Sands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

