Where Vir Biotechnology Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Vir Biotechnology VIR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 24.99% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vir Biotechnology. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean McCutcheon Raymond James Announces Outperform $12.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $19.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vir Biotechnology compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vir Biotechnology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vir Biotechnology's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Vir Biotechnology Better

Vir Biotechnology Inc is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions, it has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B, HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB. Its revenue sources are collaboration revenue, contract revenue, grant revenue, and license revenue.

Financial Milestones: Vir Biotechnology's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Vir Biotechnology's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -96.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vir Biotechnology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6742.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vir Biotechnology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Vir Biotechnology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

