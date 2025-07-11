Texas Instruments Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (26 Ratings)

Ratings for Texas Instruments TXN were provided by 26 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 11 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 7 2 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $195.42, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.83% lower than the prior average price target of $201.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Texas Instruments is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Buy $245.00 $200.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $215.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $205.00 $170.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $245.00 $215.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Hold $200.00 $160.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $175.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $130.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $148.00 $146.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $170.00 $200.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $230.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $171.00 $195.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Securities Maintains Hold $160.00 $160.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $215.00 $250.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $200.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $216.00 $216.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $125.00 $180.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $160.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $176.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Texas Instruments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Texas Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Texas Instruments's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Texas Instruments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

