A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Eli Lilly Through 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Eli Lilly LLY, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $952.29, with a high estimate of $1135.00 and a low estimate of $700.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.26% lower than the prior average price target of $1038.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $942.00 $936.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1135.00 $1133.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Maintains Buy $936.00 $936.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1100.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Lowers Reduce $700.00 $1150.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $975.00 - Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Lowers Buy $928.00 $973.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Eli Lilly's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Eli Lilly's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Eli Lilly showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 45.17% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.44, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

