Assessing Sonoco Prods: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Sonoco Prods SON underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $53.67, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.79% from the previous average price target of $53.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sonoco Prods by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00 Anojja Shah UBS Announces Neutral $48.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $45.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Outperform $50.00 $54.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $60.00 John Dunigan Jefferies Announces Buy $62.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sonoco Prods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Sonoco Prods

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 40 years.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sonoco Prods

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sonoco Prods displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sonoco Prods's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

