13 Analysts Assess Thermo Fisher Scientific: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $541.15, with a high estimate of $637.00 and a low estimate of $450.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.11%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Thermo Fisher Scientific is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $590.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $460.00 $500.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $480.00 $500.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $450.00 $475.00 David Toung Argus Research Lowers Buy $470.00 $620.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $605.00 $650.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $637.00 $651.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $715.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $620.00 $665.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $500.00 $585.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $570.00 $580.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $573.00 $603.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $580.00 $680.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Thermo Fisher Scientific's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thermo Fisher Scientific analyst ratings.

Delving into Thermo Fisher Scientific's Background

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Thermo Fisher Scientific's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Thermo Fisher Scientific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thermo Fisher Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.