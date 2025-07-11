Betterware de Mexico SAPI Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $22.50. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Betterware de Mexico SAPI. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Betterware de Mexico SAPI analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Betterware de Mexico SAPI

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided in seven categories of the home organization: Kitchen and food preservation, Home solutions, Bedroom, Bathroom, Laundry & Cleaning, Tech & mobility and wellness. The JAFRA's segment is divided into four categories beauty and personal care: fragrance, color (cosmetics), skin care and toiletries. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Betterware de Mexico SAPI's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.87% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

