Sealed Air Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Sealed Air SEE underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.12%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sealed Air among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $33.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $36.00 $42.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $44.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $32.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sealed Air. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sealed Air's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sealed Air's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sealed Air Better

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Protective includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

A Deep Dive into Sealed Air's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sealed Air's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sealed Air's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sealed Air's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sealed Air's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

