Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Helen Of Troy

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Helen Of Troy HELE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $46.8, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Experiencing a 29.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $66.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Helen Of Troy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $26.00 $47.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $53.00 $70.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $70.00 $92.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Helen Of Troy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helen Of Troy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Helen Of Troy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Helen Of Troy Better

Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands. It has two operating segments: Home and Outdoor segment provides a broad range of consumer products for home activities such as food preparation, cooking, cleaning, and organization; as well as products for outdoor and on-the-go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear, and The Beauty and Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

A Deep Dive into Helen Of Troy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Helen Of Troy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Helen Of Troy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helen Of Troy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helen Of Troy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Helen Of Troy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

