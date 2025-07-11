Analyst Expectations For Phillips 66's Future

Analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 PSX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $134.7, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has decreased by 0.38% from the previous average price target of $135.22.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Phillips 66 is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $148.00 $131.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $115.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $130.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $147.00 $149.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $138.00 $132.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $106.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $131.00 $138.00 Spiro Dounis UBS Lowers Buy $140.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $149.00 $162.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $122.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Phillips 66's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Phillips 66's Background

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

A Deep Dive into Phillips 66's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Phillips 66's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

