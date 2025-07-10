Ares Management Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Ares Management ARES over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $181.67, along with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $152.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.45% increase from the previous average price target of $170.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ares Management is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $182.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $189.00 $182.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $185.00 $165.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $156.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $182.00 $142.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $152.00 $197.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ares Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ares Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ares Management compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ares Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ares Management's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Ares Management's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ares Management analyst ratings.

Delving into Ares Management's Background

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets, Secondaries Group, and Others. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate & infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, & credit.

Ares Management: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ares Management's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 53.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Management's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ares Management's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.