Where Starwood Property Trust Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Starwood Property Trust STWD over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Starwood Property Trust, presenting an average target of $19.8, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Marking an increase of 0.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Starwood Property Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $19.50 $19.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.50 $19.00 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $19.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Starwood Property Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Starwood Property Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Starwood Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Starwood Property Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Starwood Property Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Starwood Property Trust's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Starwood Property Trust analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment, and Investing & Servicing Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, which is engaged in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial first mortgages, and non-agency residential mortgages.

Starwood Property Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Starwood Property Trust's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -39.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Starwood Property Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 60.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Starwood Property Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Starwood Property Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.