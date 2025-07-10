Assessing TransUnion: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of TransUnion TRU, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $108.0, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Observing a 0.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $107.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of TransUnion among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Griffin BMO Capital Announces Outperform $115.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $108.00 $100.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $100.00 $96.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $112.00 $120.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $93.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TransUnion's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TransUnion's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Understanding the Numbers: TransUnion's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

