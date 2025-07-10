Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss AGCO Stock

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for AGCO AGCO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $105.1, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 4.89% from the previous average price target of $100.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AGCO by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $117.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Maintains Neutral $110.00 $110.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $107.00 $91.00 Ann Duignan JP Morgan Raises Overweight $117.00 $110.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $84.00 $75.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $104.00 $100.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $108.00 $106.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $106.00 $109.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $75.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AGCO's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AGCO's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AGCO

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Its main machine brands are Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra; its initiatives in precision agriculture have been organized under the PTx umbrella following a series of acquisitions. While a global business, Agco's sales skew heavily toward Europe/Middle East, representing 50%-60% of sales and even more of operating profits. The company is trying to increase its exposure to the larger North and South American markets. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,000 dealer and distribution locations and reach into over 140 countries. Additionally, Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its unconsolidated joint venture with Rabobank of the Netherlands.

Breaking Down AGCO's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AGCO's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -29.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AGCO's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

