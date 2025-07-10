Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Johnson & Johnson

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Johnson & Johnson JNJ during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Johnson & Johnson, presenting an average target of $168.25, a high estimate of $181.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. Experiencing a 0.81% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $169.62.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Johnson & Johnson by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $171.00 $169.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $153.00 $169.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $166.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $164.00 $162.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $164.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $162.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson & Johnson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Johnson & Johnson's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 50.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

