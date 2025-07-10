What Analysts Are Saying About Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $55.0, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average represents a 1.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $55.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Bristol-Myers Squibb among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $34.00 $36.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $62.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Lowers Buy $68.00 $70.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $65.00 - Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bristol-Myers Squibb's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bristol-Myers Squibb analyst ratings.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bristol-Myers Squibb's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bristol-Myers Squibb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, Bristol-Myers Squibb faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.