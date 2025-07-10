Where Comstock Resources Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Comstock Resources CRK were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.29, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 23.88% increase from the previous average price target of $18.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Comstock Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Sell $20.00 $19.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $34.00 - Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $12.00 $6.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Announces Neutral $19.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comstock Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Comstock Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Comstock Resources Better

Comstock Resources Inc is an independent natural gas producer operating in the Haynesville shale, a natural gas basin located in North Louisiana and East Texas with superior economics given its geographical proximity to the Gulf Coast natural gas markets. The Company operates in one business segment, the exploration and production of North American natural gas and oil. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas operations are concentrated in Louisiana and Texas.

Comstock Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Comstock Resources's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 52.74% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Comstock Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comstock Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comstock Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, Comstock Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

