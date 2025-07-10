Expert Outlook: Associated Banc Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Associated Banc ASB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.4, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 0.36% from the previous average price target of $27.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Associated Banc is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $25.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $26.00 - Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $28.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $27.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Associated Banc's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Associated Banc's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Associated Banc analyst ratings.

Delving into Associated Banc's Background

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Financial Insights: Associated Banc

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Associated Banc showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.63% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Associated Banc's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Associated Banc's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.