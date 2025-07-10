Where Federated Hermes Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes FHI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.25, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.64% increase from the previous average price target of $39.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Federated Hermes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $43.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $40.00 $39.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $37.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Federated Hermes's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes provides asset-management services for institutional and individual investors. The firm had $840 billion in managed assets at the end of March 2025, composed of equity (10%), multi-asset (less than 1%), fixed-income (12%), alternative (2%), and money market (76%) funds. The firm's cash-management operations are expected to generate around 54% of Federated's revenue this year, compared with 29%, 12%, and 6%, respectively, for the equity, fixed-income, and alternatives/multi-asset operations. The company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers, and retail broker/dealers (67% of AUM), institutional investors (26%), and international clients (7%).

Financial Insights: Federated Hermes

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Federated Hermes showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.85% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Federated Hermes's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federated Hermes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Federated Hermes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

