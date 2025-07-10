A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Western Digital Through 16 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Western Digital WDC in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $62.75, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.32% from the previous average price target of $61.93.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Western Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $130.00 - Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $62.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $56.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $54.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $46.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $80.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $57.00 $45.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $50.00 $76.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $93.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Western Digital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Western Digital's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Digital analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Western Digital: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.1%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, Western Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

