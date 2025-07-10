A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Analog Devices Through 24 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 24 analysts have evaluated Analog Devices ADI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 7 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $242.04, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average represents a 2.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $248.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Analog Devices is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $285.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $300.00 $285.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $290.00 $260.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $280.00 $285.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $270.00 $250.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $205.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $285.00 $295.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $200.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $170.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $212.00 $214.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $215.00 $240.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $260.00 $275.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $248.00 $225.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $260.00 $235.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $225.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $295.00 $300.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $155.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $240.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $214.00 $250.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $225.00 $275.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $225.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Analog Devices. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Analog Devices's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Analog Devices analyst ratings.

Get to Know Analog Devices Better

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

A Deep Dive into Analog Devices's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Analog Devices's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Analog Devices adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

