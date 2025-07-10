Analyst Expectations For Skyworks Solutions's Future

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Skyworks Solutions SWKS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Skyworks Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.99% from the previous average price target of $62.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Skyworks Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $70.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $75.00 $72.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $52.00 $45.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $66.00 $70.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Hold $72.00 $62.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $65.00 $70.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $45.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Skyworks Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Skyworks Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skyworks Solutions analyst ratings.

Discovering Skyworks Solutions: A Closer Look

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Skyworks Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Skyworks Solutions's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.87% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Skyworks Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.