Where Agilon Health Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Agilon Health AGL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.57, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a 13.12% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $4.04.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Agilon Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $3.00 $5.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $5.00 $6.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Underweight $3.00 $2.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $5.00 $2.50 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Buy $5.00 $3.25 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $3.50 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Agilon Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Agilon Health's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agilon Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Agilon Health

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering primary care physicians for the health of the patients. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The company derives its revenue from Medical services.

Financial Milestones: Agilon Health's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Agilon Health faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.46% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agilon Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilon Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agilon Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.