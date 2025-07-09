What Analysts Are Saying About FMC Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for FMC FMC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.86, with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 5.47% from the previous average price target of $44.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of FMC among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $53.00 $49.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $38.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $49.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FMC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FMC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About FMC

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

Breaking Down FMC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, FMC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.79% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

