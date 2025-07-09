What Analysts Are Saying About GXO Logistics Stock

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on GXO Logistics GXO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GXO Logistics, revealing an average target of $53.5, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has increased by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $50.00.

The standing of GXO Logistics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $56.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $52.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $57.00 $48.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Raises Hold $48.00 $40.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $58.00 $57.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $67.00 $63.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $44.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Hold $35.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GXO Logistics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GXO Logistics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GXO Logistics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GXO Logistics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GXO Logistics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

GXO Logistics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: GXO Logistics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: GXO Logistics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GXO Logistics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GXO Logistics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: GXO Logistics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

