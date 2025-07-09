The Analyst Verdict: Nasdaq In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Nasdaq NDAQ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $87.67, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 4.78% from the previous average price target of $83.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Nasdaq among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $96.00 $84.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $97.00 $85.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $85.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $88.00 $87.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $76.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $86.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $86.00 $87.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $85.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nasdaq compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nasdaq compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Nasdaq's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nasdaq analyst ratings.

Discovering Nasdaq: A Closer Look

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its trading business (about 22.5% of sales), the company sells market and financial data to investors, offers Nasdaq-branded indexes, and lists companies through its capital access segment (42.5%). Nasdaq's newest segment, financial technology, was primarily constructed through the acquisitions of Verafin and Adenza and has expanded the company into capital management, financial crime, and regulatory compliance software (35%) as the firm seeks to become a diversified technology company.

Nasdaq: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Nasdaq displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nasdaq's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nasdaq's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.