Expert Outlook: Safehold Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Safehold SAFE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Safehold and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 7.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Safehold. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $20.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Safehold. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Safehold's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Safehold's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Safehold: A Closer Look

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that are net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Safehold's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Safehold's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Safehold's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

