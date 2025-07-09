Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Axis Capital Holdings

Ratings for Axis Capital Holdings AXS were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axis Capital Holdings, presenting an average target of $115.5, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Marking an increase of 3.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $112.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Axis Capital Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $118.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $118.00 $114.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $100.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $119.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Axis Capital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Axis Capital Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Axis Capital Holdings

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions with operations in Bermuda, the United States ("U.S."), Europe, Singapore, and Canada. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks. The company's segment consists of AXIS Insurance and AXIS Reinsurance. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Insurance segment. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Axis Capital Holdings

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Axis Capital Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.21% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axis Capital Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axis Capital Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Axis Capital Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

