11 Analysts Assess Republic Services: What You Need To Know

Republic Services RSG has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Republic Services, revealing an average target of $266.36, a high estimate of $281.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $248.44, the current average has increased by 7.21%.

The standing of Republic Services among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $268.00 $262.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Hold $281.00 - Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $268.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $229.00 John Mazzoni Seaport Global Announces Buy $270.00 - Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $265.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $245.00 $230.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $232.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $268.00 $260.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Republic Services's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Republic Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Republic Services's Background

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Republic Services: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Republic Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Republic Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

