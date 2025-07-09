Breaking Down Fortive: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Fortive FTV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $73.46, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has decreased by 8.7% from the previous average price target of $80.46.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fortive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $65.00 $87.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $90.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $72.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $79.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $79.00 $78.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $84.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $78.00 $72.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $73.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Outperform $82.00 $88.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $85.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $68.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $69.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fortive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fortive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fortive's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortive analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fortive

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Key Indicators: Fortive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fortive's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.3% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Fortive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.