Where Packaging Corp of America Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Packaging Corp of America PKG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Packaging Corp of America and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $214.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $239.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. A 6.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $228.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Packaging Corp of America by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $210.00 $200.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $239.00 $237.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $205.00 $245.00 Anojja Shah UBS Announces Neutral $200.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $205.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $237.00 $238.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $205.00 $209.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $238.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Packaging Corp of America. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Packaging Corp of America compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Packaging Corp of America's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Packaging Corp of America's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Packaging Corp of America

Packaging Corp. of America is the third-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces over 5 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is roughly 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Understanding the Numbers: Packaging Corp of America's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Packaging Corp of America's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.16% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Packaging Corp of America's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Packaging Corp of America's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Packaging Corp of America's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Packaging Corp of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

