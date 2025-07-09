A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On SL Green Realty Through 5 Analysts

SL Green Realty SLG underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SL Green Realty, presenting an average target of $62.6, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Experiencing a 14.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $73.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $69.00 $70.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $69.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $76.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $54.00 $62.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $72.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SL Green Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SL Green Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SL Green Realty: A Closer Look

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: SL Green Realty

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: SL Green Realty displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, SL Green Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

