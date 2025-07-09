What Analysts Are Saying About EOG Resources Stock

In the preceding three months, 23 analysts have released ratings for EOG Resources EOG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $138.7, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.85%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of EOG Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $134.00 $140.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $140.00 $145.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $137.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $148.00 $146.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $148.00 $144.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $137.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $158.00 $148.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $132.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $124.00 $125.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $131.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $148.00 $140.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $134.00 $140.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $140.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $125.00 $144.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $144.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $156.00 $161.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $133.00 $135.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $141.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $140.00 $150.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $136.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EOG Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into EOG Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

EOG Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: EOG Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, EOG Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

