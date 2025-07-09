A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Henry Schein Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Henry Schein HSIC were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Henry Schein and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. A decline of 2.77% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Henry Schein by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $72.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $86.00 $90.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $83.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Henry Schein's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Henry Schein's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Henry Schein: A Closer Look

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company's reportable segments are global Distribution and Value-Added Services; global Specialty Products; and global Technology. It generates the majority of its revenue from the global Distribution and Value-Added Services segment which includes distribution to the global dental and medical markets of national brand and corporate brand merchandise, as well as equipment and related technical services.

A Deep Dive into Henry Schein's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Henry Schein's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.13%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

